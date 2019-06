Fotbalová asociace nedovolila svým hráčům odjet reprezentovat, ti se odhodlali k netradičnímu protestu

The protest goes on, in the 1st round of the #Macau FA Cup #KaI beat #HangSai 21-18 because the players refused to play a competitive match in protest for the WQ withdrawal decision. In the other match #MonteCarlo won against #Policia 2-0. https://t.co/HoZjzx4YLk pic.twitter.com/RdMsOHLT3I