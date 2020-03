Tragický osud. Ajax ukončil kontrakt s Nourim, fotbalista má trvale poškozený mozek

🇲🇦🇳🇱 After 2 years and 9 months in a coma, Abdelhak Nouri is awake. His brother told the Dutch press: "He is no longer in a coma. He's awake. He sneezes, he eats and gives us signals with his eyebrows. But he doesn't get out of bed. He is very dependent on us."



