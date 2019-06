Totti kvůli neshodám s vedením jako ředitel AS Řím končí

• 01/1993 - Joined AS Roma



• 03/1993 - Made his senior debut



• 09/1994 - Scored first goal



• 10/1998 - Became club captain



• 05/2016 - Made his final appearance



• 07/2017 - Took up a director role



• 06/2019 - Finally leaves AS Roma



