Nejhorší jednička draftu v dějinách? Ruský talent opouští NHL. Bez fanfár

Nail Yakupov heading to Russia. If his NHL career is over, then he would have the fewest GP of any forward picked 1st OA who played in the league (Not counting 2013-2017).



Daigle (1993): 616

Wickenheiser (1980): 556

Lawton (1983): 483

Stefan (1999): 455

Yakupov (2012): 350