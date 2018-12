Francouz sklidil chválu, ale debut může taky bolet. Zažili to Hašek i Vokoun

#OTD in 1993 with Pat LaFontaine out for the season and Alex Mogilny refusing to fly, the Buffalo Sabres rely on goalie Dominik Hasek to dominate the Hartford Whalers 3-0. Hasek is now 7-1-1 allowing only 10 goals since starting goalie Grant Fuhr went out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Pm1rYiTOIJ