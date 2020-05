The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with their 2018 1st round selection, forward Grigori Denisenko, on a three-year entry-level contract. The 19-year old has 12 points in 38GP with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) and 24 points in 22GP with Russia U-20 this season. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/BRXvwzkdGu