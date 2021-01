UPDATED: as of now, 4 of the NHL's 31 clubs will have some fans in attendance to start the 2020-21 season:



➖Arizona Coyotes: 25% cap, 3,450 fans

➖Dallas Stars: 30% cap, 5,000 fans

➖Tampa Bay Lightning: 23% cap, 3,900 fans

➖Florida Panthers: 25% cap, 5,000 fans