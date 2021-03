The Penguins have re-assigned defenseman Josh Maniscalco and forward Radim Zohorna to the @WBSPenguins.



Forwards Anthony Angello, Colton Sceviour, and Frederick Gaudreau have been re-assigned to Pittsburgh’s taxi squad.



