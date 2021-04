The Penguins have recalled forwards Frederick Gaudreau, Radim Zohorna, and Drew O'Connor from the taxi squad.



Brandon Tanev has been placed on IR retroactive to April 3. Josh Currie has been re-assigned to the taxi squad from the @WBSPenguins.



