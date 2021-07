The Florida Panthers will be buying out the final two years of defenceman Keith Yandle’s contract.



New cap hits via CapFriendly



2021/22 - $2,341,667

2022/23 - $5,391,667

2023/24 - $1,241,667

2024/25 - $1,241,667 pic.twitter.com/J8w4JSl5X4