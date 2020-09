Juniorské MS se odehraje v bublině pouze v Edmontonu, nebude se sestupovat

The 2021 #WorldJuniors will be played in a bubble without spectators in Edmonton🇨🇦, in 2022 with fans in Edmonton & Red Deer. The World Juniors in Gothenburg🇸🇪 will be moved to 2024. https://t.co/LIK2g8RYiG



📷 Codie McLachlan/CP/AP/Keystone pic.twitter.com/s3MO4Mc7n0