MS hokej U20

#WorldJuniors: Russia wins it as Vasily Podkolzin (VAN) feeds Ivan Morozov (VGK), who beats Alnefelt glove side.



Swedes were outclassed today. Power play and Askarov's yips only thing that made this a game. Hate to see it end in 3-on-3 but the better team won. pic.twitter.com/5AMg7MB67c