Tragédie. Motocyklový šampion zemřel při nehodě na známé akci

#PPIHC | Very sad news. #CarlinDunne, a Californian 4-time motorcycle Champ of #PikesPeakIHillClimb died at its 97th edition in final corner crash on sunday. The 36 yo rider crashed his #Ducati #StreetfighterV4 18 meters from the finish line. 🙏 R.I.P., King of the Mountain

