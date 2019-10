Alonso si sezonu bez formule 1 pochvaluje. Teď se soustředí na rallye, ale nevylučuje ani návrat

Double Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso says he will give thought “next summer” to the idea of returning to Formula 1 in 2021.



The 38-year-old quit F1 at the end of 2018, but he never ruled out a return. #grandprix247 #newsroom https://t.co/yQEPvccHgN pic.twitter.com/r6tlUse0O4