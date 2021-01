Baby boom vypukne hned po Dakaru. Macík je v šoku, že ho táta objal

🚚 Trucks - stage 12 🏁



🥇 @martinmacikjr (CZE)

🥈 Dmitry Sotnikov (RUS)

🥉 Anton Shibalov (RUS)



🏆 Martin Macik claims his 3rd stage victory this year. Dmitry Sotnikov wins the overall classification. 👏#Dakar2021 pic.twitter.com/gKONRw2j41