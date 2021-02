Tyčkař Lavillenie bojoval o návrat do čela historických tabulek. Povedlo se mu to?

Renaud Lavillenie 🇫🇷 cleared 6.06m for victory at the All Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand this evening! 💥



This was his highest vault since clearing a world record of 6.16m in 2014!



Next event: Torun 2021! 👊#WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/WJscIHZcDh