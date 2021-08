Triatlonisté Blummenfelt a Duffyová mají k olympijskému zlatu i světové tituly

Kristian Blummenfelt 🇸🇯 makes Triathlon history to take both the #WTCFinalsEdmonton gold, the 2021 world title and the first man to do so in the same year as the Olympic Games, where he became Olympic champion!



Playback the WTCS races on https://t.co/dToUk2wdD4 pic.twitter.com/6cXXJ2o6A9