Vadlejch nestačil na mítinku Diamantové ligy v Lausanne jen na Vettera

At the age of 34, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 🇯🇲 clocks a blistering Personal Best (PB) of 10.60s (1.7) to defeat Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Lausanne Diamond League whom she held off in 2nd with a time of 10.64s pic.twitter.com/RPNVjLLIzL