.@Bam1of1 brought his A game to the ECF!

He tallied a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double to put Miami in control with a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Game 5 ▶️ Saturday at 6:00 AM, live on Sony Six, Sony LIV and NBA League Pass.#WholeNewGame #NBAPlayoffs #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/WXRpCar5Ur