Radovat se začnu až v teple, říkala zmrzlá Davidová. Po stříbru je ve hře o křišťálový glóbus

So many smiles 😁 for this 💐 ceremony: 🥇 for @TirilEckhoff , 🥈 for Davidova and 🥉 for @lisa_vittozzi! 🌻🌺🌸 for Hildebrand, Tandrevold and Hinz in #CAN19 Watch the competition again on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/BBmUUPJ6Uu