Policejní brutalita. Vrhli se na mě jako smečka vlků, líčí bratr slavné biatlonistky

This is how Nikita looks now - he is the brother of Daria Domracheva - the most famous Belarusian biathlon athlete. Reminding you he was just riding on a bicycle to his home when he was wildly beaten, because police assumed he was a protester (video below).

