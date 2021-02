Prožila jsem si hodně temné období, svěřila se biatlonová královna po MS

With 🥇🥇🥇 in as many events in the first week of the IBU World Championships Biathlon of @BiatlonPokljuka 2021, @TirilEckhoff 🇳🇴 much deservedly took the award of #AthleteoftheWeek With the yellow bib now firmly on her shoulders, sky seems the only limit for the Norwegian 🚀 pic.twitter.com/h2wvmsf3QI