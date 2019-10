Tvrdá rána osudu! Mladý cyklista po nehodě už nejspíš nebude nikdy chodit

After a crash at #PiccoloLombardia caused severe injuries, we have an update on @EdoLM's condition.



This news is extremely difficult for Edo, his family and teammates to process. Through it all, we will always remain #TogetherForEdo❤



💻 https://t.co/9sKt6cQr9r pic.twitter.com/Xm9M7Hb8A7