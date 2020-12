Obrovská smůla rakouské slalomářky! Schildová si znovu vážně zranila koleno

Not again! Bernadette Schild hurt her left knee training Slalom at the Reiteralm today, was diagnosed with a ruptured ACL and meniscus and already underwent surgery at the Kettenbrücke in Innsbruck. We wish you all the best Bernadette!

