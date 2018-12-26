Hvězdný James se omluvil za nevhodný příspěvek na instagramu

Hvězdný americký basketbalista LeBron James se omluvil za nevhodný příspěvek na svém instagramu, který sledují milionů fanoušků. V sobotním postu použil termín "židovské peníze". Podle televizní stanice ESPN vedení NBA s Jamesem o celé věci mluvilo a čtyřnásobný nejužitečnější hráč ligy uznal svou chybu.
"Omlouvám jsem, jestli jsem se někoho dotknul či někoho urazil. Bylo to myšleno jako kompliment, ale mnoho lidí si to zjevně vyložilo jinak," uvedl James s tím, že jen citoval slova písně amerického rappera 21 Savage. "Určitě jsem nechtěl nikomu ublížit," dodal.
Vedení soutěže Jamesovo vysvětlení přijalo a nebude oporu Los Angeles Lakers nijak trestat. Slavný basketbalista na sociálních sítích nepřestřelil poprvé. Například vlastníky klubů amerického fotbalu hrající NFL označil za "bandu starých bílých mužů, kteří mají mentalitu otrokářů."
Yesterday, I saw that LeBron James posted this on Instagram. He was quoting lyrics from @21savage. “Getting that Jewish money” might be seen as a compliment, as in Jews disproportionate to their population (1.4% of the US), on average, have a significant place among the nation’s most wealthy individuals. The issue is that “Jewish money” is actually a derogatory term that, throughout the history of the Jews, has led to hate. It contributed to hate by the Nazis and along with the long nose in cartoons, it contributed to a stereotype that Jews would do anything for money. I spent all day yesterday battling people on Twitter about why the lyrics were not OK and why quoting the lyrics didn’t absolve LeBron from responsibility. As I expected, last night LeBron told @davemcten he was apologizing if he offended anyone. It was an uphill battle yesterday, but LeBron knows simply acknowledging a mistake goes a long way into helping people understand the other side of “the coin.”