Manželův vtip, boj o život, konec kariéry! Bizarní úraz donutil britskou hvězdu skončit

Jedna z nejlepších pozemních hokejistek na světě Alex Dansonová-Bennettová musela ukončit kariéru kvůli bizarnímu zranění hlavy. Když se během dovolené srdečně zasmála manželovu vtipu, zaklonila u toho hlavu a praštila se do zdi. Následky byly takřka fatální. Bolesti ji pronásledují i po téměř roce a půl a sen o další olympijské medaili musela vzdát.
Čtyřiatřicetiletá Britka po ráně do hlavy skoro rok trpěla silnými bolestmi a migrénami. Život se jí změnil v září roku 2018 během dovolené v Keni. Zpočátku nevinná příhoda se proměnila v boj o život, kapitánka zlatého týmu z olympijského turnaje v Riu de Janeiro na čas přestala mluvit, vadil jí sebemenší zvuk, světlo či dotyk.
"Po dlouhých osmnácti měsících a báječných 18 letech se sportem je na čase odejít do důchodu," napsala na instagramu nejlepší střelkyně olympijských turnajů v Riu i Londýně o čtyři roky dříve. Tam pomohla domácím Britkám k bronzovým medailím.
• 🔥Today I retire from International Hockey🔥 • • After a very difficult 17 months I have come to realise that my priorities have changed and I can no longer be the athlete I have been, so proudly and for so long • The challenge of returning to play following my head injury is too much, and the risks too high • This is not a sad retirement. I have played more games in more tournaments than I could ever have dreamt of. I have made life long friends, travelled the world and loved every single minute of my career • I end my playing days completely content, proud of how I committed every day for 18 years and thankful to have had the most incredible people by my side. I look back and have not one single regret. I lived my dream • There are so many people I must thank • Firstly, my school PE teachers and @altonhockeyclub ; I’ve never forgotten my roots and I will be forever indebted to you for starting me out on this journey • To every teammate I have ever played with. I will never forget the places we travelled, the training that half-killed us, and the pure joy of pulling on a shirt and standing next to you. Medals are amazing, but they mean nothing without the experiences we had in their pursuit • To all the coaches and support staff I have worked with over the years. You truly made me want to be better every day. Thank you for moulding me into the hockey player and person that I have became • To @stevefry789 @englandhockey @gbhockey and everyone that has been in my corner, as a sponsor, hockey player, supporter or volunteer. Thank you, without you none of this would have been possible • To Alex, you were there at the start and are with me at the end, isn’t it funny how life is meant to be ❤️ • And finally, to my family and friends You have lived every moment with me. You are the centre of my life. I would have nothing without you. Mum and Dad, I owe you everything • You have all inspired me and made me the athlete I became. I learnt, I grew and I gave it everything I had • • • 306 and Out • • Alex. X • • • • • • • #ifyoudonottrywithallyouhaveyouwillneverknow #retirement #thankful #blessed
Podle lékařů utrpěla mírné traumatické poranění mozku, krvácení se nepotvrdilo. Když se dala se po více než roce vcelku do pořádku, zkusila před pár dny znovu trénovat. Návrat ale autorka 115 reprezentačních branek a majitelka řady medailí z mistrovství Evropy vzdala. "Výzva vrátit se a zase hrát je hrozně velká, ale rizika příliš vysoká," dodala.
