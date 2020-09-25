Legendární skateboardista Hufnagel podlehl rakovině

Legendární americký skateboardista Keith Hufnagel prohrál svůj boj s rakovinou mozku, bylo mu 46 let. Newyorský rodák se o diagnóze dozvěděl před více než dvěma lety, začátkem týdne zákeřné nemoci podlehl. Hufnagel patřil v 90. letech a na přelomu milénia k nejvlivnějším jezdcům světa.
Hufnagel patřil ve své době k nejlepším streetovým skateboardistům. Založil i populární řetězec skateshopů a vlastní značku HUF Worldwide.
Před více než dvěma lety ho zastihla děsivá zpráva, lékaři mu oznámili, že trpí rakovinou mozku. Ve čtvrtek se skatebardový svět dozvěděl, že Hufnagel svůj boj se zákeřnou nemocí prohrál. Zůstala po něm manželka a dvě malé děti.
We are absolutely heartbroken to deliver the news today that HUF founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away. Keith battled brain cancer for the past 2.5 years. And though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight. Keith was not only the ‘HUF’nagel in HUF. He was the heart and soul of this brand. He built and brought together a community of people like no one else could. Keith paved the way for all of us – as a respected professional skateboarder, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader. He showed us how to do it, and how do it right. Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons. He inspired so many of us across the globe. But above anything else, Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it. Keith’s legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow and forever. Rest in peace, Keith.
„Keith miloval skateboarding a vše kolem něj. Dělal věci po svém a dělal je ze správných důvodů. Inspiroval mnohé z nás napříč celým světem," uvedli ve čtvrtek na sociálních sítích zástupci značky HUF Worldwide.
„Jsme zdrceni zprávou o smrti Keitha Hufnagela. Jeho dopad na skateboarding a jeho odkaz bude žít věčně. Odpočívej v pokoji, Keithe," vyjádřila smutek i Americká skateboardová asociace.