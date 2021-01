Sáblíková zajela nejdelší trať skvěle! Z evropského šampionátu si odváží bronz

📹 Karolina Bosiek 🇵🇱 and Joel Dufter 🇩🇪 both had a good first day of competition at the European Championships in Heerenveen 🇳🇱



"Normally, the second day is a little bit harder. But we'll see," Dufter said 👀



Let's get ready for today's action! #SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/7p7pb9ROeG