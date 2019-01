Parádní obrat! Plíšková otočila duel s Curenkovou a vyhrála hned první turnaj v sezoně

That's the @BrisbaneTennis championship!@KaPliskova takes it, coming through 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Tsurenko!



And the first thing she does after hugging coach @rennaestubbs is check on Tsurenko, who rolled her ankle in the third set 😍#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/fPECGTz6wM