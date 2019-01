Fantazie! Kvitová smetla mladou Američanku a je ve čtvrtfinále Australian Open

There’s no stopping the Petra Kvitova train so far. They Sydney champ is into her 1st #AusOpen quarterfinal since 2012 with a dominant win over Amanda Anisimova.



Kvitova’s set scores in Melbourne: 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.



Plays either Sharapova or Barty.