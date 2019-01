Král končí na nastupující hvězdě, Federer padl s Tsitsipasem! Kerberová schytala potupný debakl

A very special moment for Australia's Ash Barty!



She's into her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Maria Sharapova. Sharapova was 181-9 at majors when winning the first set. Barty gets Kvitova next... #AusOpen



