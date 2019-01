Vítězka bere všechno! Kvitová se jde bít v Austrálii o titul, světovou jedničku i miliony

.@Petra_Kvitova is on an 8⃣ final winning streak! 😲



Can she make it nine when she faces @Naomi_Osaka_ in the @AustralianOpen final?



Check out our gallery of the Czech’s previous triumphs! 📷 ----> https://t.co/Pk6VJyPbZW pic.twitter.com/pwAiqKFsAV