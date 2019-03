Švýcarka smetla světovou jedničku! Teď se chystá na kamarádku z Čech

Belinda Bencic is on an 11 match winning streak, including wins over 5 top 10 players:

Halep - 2

Svitolina - 6

Sabalenka - 9

Kvitova - 3

Osaka - 1

All within a month of great tennis, the Swiss plays Karolina Pliskova (No. 5) next in QF of #BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/SxdvpKR019