Finále v Melbourne si vybralo daň. Halepová strávila noc v nemocnici

Simona Halep spent four hours in the hospital being treated for dehydration after the #AusOpen final (via @espn) https://t.co/jSgu44NZ5z



She went the distance three times in Melbourne, beating Davis in 3h44, Kerber in 2h20 and losing to Wozniacki after 2h51. pic.twitter.com/DjHG3P4JT3