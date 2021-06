Předolympijská paráda na vodě! Kanoista Fuksa má devátý evropský titul

It's time for the third competition day at the 2021 ECA Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe European Championships in Poznan. Livestream (will be geoblocked in certain territories due to the TV rights restrictions): https://t.co/1DK8XUJSPJ

*Geoblock: BLR, BEL, CZE, FRA, HUN, SRB, SLO pic.twitter.com/Ecua7JzO94