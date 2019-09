Český tenis má nového hrdinu. Osmnáctiletý zelenáč ustál obrovský tlak a dal naději do budoucna

This is what it means 🙌



Jonas Forejtek goes 2-0 on his #DavisCup debut, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tomislav Brkic 6-1 6-7 (7) 6-1



Congratulations to the Czech Republic 🇨🇿 who progress to the 2020 Davis Cup by Rakuten Qualifiers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ke72nxmq9u