Hvězdy míří do Lince. Účast na turnaji potvrdila další grandslamová vítězka. Těším se, vzkázala Kvitová

Pojd, Petra! 😊

We are very very very excited that @Petra_Kvitova has committed herself to the #upperaustrialadieslinz 2019! Our 2011 champ is such a wonderful human being 🥰 and a hell of a fighter 💪 #wtalinz #wta @WTA #petrakvitova https://t.co/n91oomeQ48 pic.twitter.com/8G7ka0Jb96