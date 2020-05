Rebel Djokovič? Omluvili se mu, už se nemusí bát

Novak with Marbella mayoress, Ángeles Muñoz -

The mayor thanked Djokovic "for the fidelity he has to our city, to which he always He comes to rest and visit his brother Marko, to the point that he decided to spend the confinement with his family here" https://t.co/3S3ZqGYgXL pic.twitter.com/TnbG6skJYl