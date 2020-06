Nejdříve kritika, teď blahopřání. Grandslamová vítězka oznámila radostnou novinku

It s with an immense joy and a lot of emotion they we announce you the coming of our baby. We are soooooooo excited and thrilled to be parents and we can't wait to be 3 in the Bartoli - Boumediene family👨‍👩‍👦😍🤗💚

@yahya_boumediene#bebe #pregnant pic.twitter.com/IrEQZh2ece