Smutek tenisové superstar. Jsem zdrcená, přiznala Williamsová

Tragédie, která zasáhla celý svět. Ten tenisový nevyjímaje. Smrt černošského muže George Floyda, který podlehl následkům zranění po zásahu policisty, vzbudila po celé planetě vlnu protestů nejen proti rasismu, ale i policejní brutalitě, která celou akci provázela. Stranou nezůstala ani bývalá světová jednička Venus Williamsová.
Vyhrála sedm grandslamových titulů, získala zlato na olympijských hrách, přesto zůstává brzy čtyřicetiletá Venus Williamsová ve stínu své slavnější sestry Sereny. Její názory však mají stejnou váhu jako výroky její mladší sestry.
Venus Williamsová na sociálních sítích zveřejnila svůj názor na tragickou kauzu George Floyda. "Jsem zdrcená tím, co se v Americe děje. Brutalita, rasismus, to vše stále v naší zemi převládá a to ji také devalvuje. Policejní brutalita je už mnoho let tolerována jako normální stav," píše bývalá světová jednička.
I am deeply saddened that it has taken multiple acts of police brutality to make people painfully aware of the racism that still pervades America. It shouldn’t. This just scratches the surface of the hideous face of racism in America. Take a moment to imagine this: If police brutality can exist and be tolerated so many years at this scale, imagine the other insidious acts of racism that permeate our country: In the workplace. In the justice system. In the healthcare system. In the education system. ... Speaking up about racism in the past was unpopular. It was shunned. No one believed you. Until you have walked in these shoes, as an African American, it is impossible to understand the challenges you face in the country, in this world. What it is like to be unheard, thought of foolish, silly or reckless to believe that racism still exists at every level. This is no longer falling on deaf ears. I’m amazed at the solidarity that has erupted across the USA. It has brought me to tears. In the past, I had the honor of fighting for equal prize money for all women’s players at the grand slams in tennis. To make this even more simple to understand, just as sexism is not only a "women's issue," racism is not only a "black issue." When we fought for and won equal prize money, everyone pitched in, men and women, all colors all races. And we won. When the majority groups stay quiet, when they sit in the chair of disbelief, they unwittingly condone the oppression of marginalized groups. Those with power and privilege actually have an easier time getting heard. They must CONTINUALLY exercise that privilege! We MUST win! We cannot let systematic racism persist. We have to love one another. Help one another. Listen to one another, believe one another, even if we don’t understand or will never walk in our neighbor’s shoes. Keep speaking out. Speak out today, tomorrow, next month, next year, each and every day until all is equal for African Americans. I am so happy, so relieved, as an African American, to finally be heard. I pray for those who have lost their lives and for their families so America could finally wake up and act. #blacklivesmatter
"Floydův případ není zdaleka ojedinělý. Plno rasistických činů se děje i na pracovištích, v právním či zdravotním systému. Ale mluvit o tom, to se prostě nenosí. Nikdo vám stejně nevěří. Pokud nejste černoch, je nemožné pochopit, čemu tito lidé v Americe i ve světě čelí. Přestaňte už být k tomu hluší," apeluje na veřejnost Venus.
"Na druhou stranu spousta lidí ukázala obrovskou vlnu solidarity, dohnalo mě to k slzám. V minulosti jsem bojovala za rovné odměny na turnajích a potlačení sexismu. A to se netýkalo samozřejmě jen žen. Stejně tak se rasismus netýká jen "černých" lidí. Za spravedlnost musí bojovat všichni lidé bez ohledu na barvu pleti," pokračuje šampionka.
"Nenechme to tak. Milujme jeden druhého, pomáhejme si, vyslechněme se, věřme si. Pokud to neuděláme, nikdy toho druhého nepochopíme. Jestli to necháme být, nikdy nebude v USA rovnost," uzavírá Venus Williamsová.