French Open

"I think if Rafa was in our case, he would be entitled to a second or third test to verify. So we’re really disgusted with what’s happening to us.”



Damir Dzumhur's coach Petar Popovic speaks out after difficult experience in Paris, via @ATNtennis 👇https://t.co/Q58Eo8kJJY pic.twitter.com/aje3BzfQTx