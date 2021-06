French Open

🇨🇿 CZECH CHAMPS 🏆@BKrejcikova and @K_Siniakova defeat Mattek-Sands and Swiatek 6-4 6-2 for their second #RolandGarros doubles title.



Barbora Krejcikova sweeps both singles and doubles in Paris, the first player to do so since Mary Pierce in the year 2000! pic.twitter.com/XY50Ls6ajN