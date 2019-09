So, let me catch up. Today, Wawrinka almost hit a linesman w/ his racket. Got no warning, even when he asked for one.



Medvedev threw his racket at the ump, flipped off the crowd, & snatched a towel from a ball person. Only got 1 warning.



Did I get that right? *stares in Serena* https://t.co/XdRVcjGFBk