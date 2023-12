UNBELIEVABLE KNOCKOUT 👊🏼



‘Pirát’ Krištofič 🇸🇰 stops Vémola emphatically in the first round.



Years of trash-talk and rivalry has just been put to rest.



What a spectacular moment! #OKTAGON51



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x | DAZN | Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/MaBvwZhwyp