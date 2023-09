Americký fotbalista podváděl, bude hledat nové angažmá

Matko Miljević (22, 🇺🇸🇦🇷🇧🇦🇭🇷) has been released by @cfmontreal.



Reportedly, Matko was frustrated with his lack of minutes, and at a friend's request, he signed up for a local amateur league in Montreal.



He then got into an argument and struck another player in the face. MLS… pic.twitter.com/5CBgXSvyZN