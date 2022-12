Držák Messi urval další rekord. V semifinále MS se dotáhl na německou legendu

🇮🇹 Paolo Maldini holds the record for the most minutes played in the World Cup: 2,217.

🇦🇷Lionel Messi is on 2,104 and could break the record if Argentina’s semi-final against Croatia goes to extra-time.#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵|#ARG pic.twitter.com/PX6lHfXGKp