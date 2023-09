Jedinečný fotbalový příběh dojal Slovensko

Denis Kukučka, a 45 year old goalkeeper that never played at the top level, started his last ever game yesterday against in a Slovak Cup game against 1st Division leaders Trenčín.

Who was the opponent keeper? His son, 21 year old Michal Kukučka.

