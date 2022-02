Náš poklad bude hodně drahý, varoval trenér Ajaxu zájemce o nejlepšího střelce Ligy mistrů

🇨🇮 Sébastien Haller:

1st player to score 4 times on his debut since Van Basten 🤯

2nd player to register in all 6 group games after @Cristiano ⚽️

Fastest player to score 11 goals in #UCL history (7 games) 👏

1st player to score in his opening 7 games in the competition 🔥