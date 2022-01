Kuchta se při premiéře uvedl gólem, teď mu ale do Lokomotivu přivedli francouzského konkurenta

🔥 Wilson Isidor has joined Lokomotiv

🇫🇷 Football Club Lokomotiv Moscow has signed the contract with 21-year-old centreforward Wilson Isidor. The contract is for 4.5 years. The player picked number 19

🚂 Welcome to Loko, Wilson!

➡️ https://t.co/ruNQYRIoah pic.twitter.com/OsXZtPYQ9X