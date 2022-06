Putin je hajzl. Klub vyhodil trenéry, měli jiný názor na válku na Ukrajině

FC Kryvbas SACK U19s coach Vitalii Vitsenets & assistant Stanislav Dyachenko for pro ru sympathies

The other day on his IG - VV posted that he was listening to a ‘song of our (soviet) motherland’ & rarely (if ever) shows 🇺🇦 support

Full translated club statement below pic.twitter.com/73ulmEPTfG